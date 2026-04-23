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Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> April 23, 2026

Boeing, TransDigm Undervalued in a Richly Valued Aerospace Sector

Owens, Nicolas
Nicolas Owens is an Industrials Equity Analyst for Morningstar. He covers the Aerospace & Defense sector, including Boeing, Airbus, major North American commercial airlines and defense contractors, and key suppliers to the aerospace industry. Before joining Morningstar in 2002 as an equity analyst, Mr. Owens worked in financial services. He previously covered the Aerospace sector for Morningstar from 2002-2005. Until 2022, he filled a range of business roles commercializing Morningstar research across a wide swath of the investment audience. Mr. Owens holds a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University. He also holds a Master of Business Administration in finance and strategic management from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Profile
Word count: 2,004

TWST: Let’s start with an overall view of your coverage, and tell us how correlated it is to current market movements.

Mr. Owens: I cover

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