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Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> May 31, 2026

Amplitude and UiPath Are Set to Benefit as Tech Trends Shift

Berg, Scott
Scott Berg is a Senior Analyst for Needham & Company, LLC, where he covers SaaS and enterprise/application software. Mr. Berg joined Needham in 2015. Previously, he was senior research analyst at Northland Capital Markets covering enterprise/application software. Prior to Northland, he was senior research analyst with Feltl & Company and research analyst/associate with ThinkEquity, both with a focus on enterprise software. Before his Wall Street career, Mr. Berg held a variety of internal IT management positions for 10 years. He holds an MBA in Finance and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Minnesota. Profile
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TWST: What’s your current market outlook? Do you see a bubble similar to the dot-com era, or do you think such concerns are unwarranted?

Mr.

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