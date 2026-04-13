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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> April 13, 2026

AI-Themed ETF Rotates Into Memory as Next Leg of AI Trade

Mazza, Dave
Dave Mazza is Chief Executive Officer of Roundhill Investments, where he leads the firm’s strategy and execution across product development, investments, sales, marketing, and capital markets. He is a well-known voice on markets and the ETF industry and frequently appears in financial media, including CNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg. Before joining Roundhill, Mr. Mazza held senior roles at Direxion, OppenheimerFunds, and State Street Investment Management, with experience spanning product development, ETF strategy, research, sales, and portfolio management. He holds an MBA in Finance from Suffolk University and a B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy from Boston College. Profile
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TWST: So to start things off, I wanted to ask about Roundhill’s AI-oriented fund, CHAT. I understand that it consists of 43 holdings at the moment.

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