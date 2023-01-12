A More Disciplined Energy Sector Continues to Look Attractive

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 12, 2023
Paul W. Greenwell is Principal, Vice President and Portfolio Manager/Analyst at Luther King Capital Management. He joined the firm in 1983. Earlier, Mr. Greenwell was a Senior Vice President in charge of trust investments for Austin National Bank, Senior Vice President, InterFirst/Austin, Trust Investment Officer for Hibernia National Bank, and Senior Security Analyst/Trust Investment Officer for American Security & Trust Co. Mr. Greenwell received a B.S. degree from the University of Missouri. Profile
Word count: 2,554
TWST: Could you tell me about Luther King?
Mr. Greenwell: Luther King Capital Management is a registered investment advisor based in Fort