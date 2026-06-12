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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2026

Williams, Kinder Morgan and DT Midstream Ride Growing Gas Demand

Cerasoli, Michael
Michael Cerasoli, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager with Eagle Global Advisors. He leads the renewables effort at Eagle Global, including the development of active and passive strategies, and portfolio management. He is also the Co-Head of the Energy Infrastructure team and Co-Chair of the Energy Infrastructure Investment Committee. Mr. Cerasoli shares Portfolio Manager responsibilities for the firm’s four separate Energy Infrastructure strategies. Prior to joining Eagle in May 2014, he was employed by Goldman, Sachs & Co., where he covered midstream for seven years and small/mid-cap oil services for three. Prior to Goldman, Mr. Cerasoli worked for three years as a sell-side equity trader at various Wall Street firms. He earned bachelor’s degrees in Economics and History from Union College, and an MBA from the Hagan School of Business at Iona College. Mr. Cerasoli holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
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TWST: Introduce our readers to Eagle Global Advisors in general, and tell us a bit about the energy infrastructure team that you’re a part of.

Mr.

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