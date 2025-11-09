Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors

Vitaly Umansky is the Global Gaming Senior Analyst at Seaport Research Partners and has been based in Hong Kong for the past 18 years.

TWST: Would you introduce us to your research and coverage focus?

Mr. Umansky: I do global gaming. I’m based in Hong Kong, and I frequently