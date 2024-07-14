Visa and Mastercard Offer Investors Safety, Quality and Pricing Power

Kenneth Suchoski, CFA, is an Analyst on the Payments Team at Autonomous Research. He joined the firm in 2016 as a research associate, and has been covering payments and processing companies for almost a decade. Prior to joining Autonomous, Mr. Suchoski was an equity research associate at Janney Montgomery Scott covering REITs, and an equity research analyst at First Eagle Investment Management’s family office. He started his career in portfolio analytics at First Eagle Investment Management, servicing institutional clients invested in the Global Value strategy. He received his bachelor of arts with a major in Economics from Middlebury College and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Word count: 3,361

TWST: Let’s start with a snapshot of your coverage universe and anything you feel differentiates your research approach.

Mr. Suchoski: We