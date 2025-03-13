Value Fund Manager Backs Build-A-Bear as Margins Improve

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 13, 2025
Andrew Slay, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Kennondale Capital Management. Mr. Slay has 11 years of investment experience, including managing outside capital in a private fund. He is on the board of the Sheltering Arms Foundation and serves on the foundation’s investment committee. Mr. Slay graduated from the University of Virginia with an undergraduate degree in Economics and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Matt Nicholson-Lewis, CFA, CPA, is an Analyst at Kennondale Capital Management. Mr. Nicholson-Lewis has a background in accounting and finance, graduating with a Master of Accounting from North Carolina State University. He has nine years of experience in the financial sector, having worked at Ernst & Young in their New York and London offices, and Brink’s in their corporate headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. Mr. Nicholson-Lewis is a licensed CPA and a CFA charterholder. Profile
TWST: Please give us an overview of Kennondale Capital Management.
Mr. Slay: We are a long-term value equity manager. We do fundamental