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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 14, 2026

Double-Digit Dividend Strategy Tilts Toward Quality Names

Saurborn, Marc
Marc Saurborn, CFA, is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Dividend Assets Capital, LLC. He has over 30 years of experience in investment research and portfolio management and has managed both institutional and private client portfolios with a variety of investment mandates. Prior to joining DAC, Mr. Saurborn was the Chief Investment Officer of the Legacy Foundation, where he managed investment and retirement portfolios for employees at the University of Virginia. He was a Co-Founding Partner of Patrumin Investors, an independent investment advisory firm that specialized in dividend growth investing. Previously, he was Senior Analyst for both the U.S. and Global investment teams at Artio Global Investors (formerly Julius Baer Investment Management); served as Portfolio Manager and Senior Analyst at Thomson, Horstmann & Bryant; was a Senior Analyst at Merrill Lynch Investment Managers (now BlackRock); and was an Equity Analyst at Deutsche Asset Management. He began his investment career at Brown Brothers Harriman, where he was Chief Quantitative Analyst for the International Equities Group. He earned a Bachelor of Engineering degree from Vanderbilt University and both an MBA in Finance and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He is currently enrolled in the Certified Financial Planning program at the University of Virginia. Profile
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TWST: Last time we spoke, Dividend Assets Capital was primarily an SMA business. Since then, you have launched the DAC 3D Dividend Growth ETF. Tell us

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