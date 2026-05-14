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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 14, 2026

Active Hedging Strategy Aims to Smooth Returns Across Market Cycles

O’Donohue, David
David O’Donohue is Senior Vice President, Co-Head of Alternative Strategies and Senior Co-Portfolio Manager at Calamos Investments. Mr. O’Donohue is responsible for portfolio management and investment research, focusing on the Market Neutral Income, Hedged Equity, and Merger Arbitrage strategies, as well as the Calamos Structured Protection ETFs. He joined the firm in 2014. His investment industry experience of more than 25 years includes co-manager responsibilities at Hard Eight Futures, Forty4 Asset Management, Chicago Fundamental Investment Partners, Mulligan Partners LLC, and Ritchie Capital. He began his career as a trader at SAM Investments. Mr. O’Donohue graduated from the University of Illinois with a B.S. in Finance. Profile
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TWST: You’re one of the portfolio managers for Calamos’s Hedged Equity Mutual Fund, CIHEX. By way of introduction, how has the fund’s performance lined up with your

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