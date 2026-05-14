Fund Manager Expands AI Trade Into Energy, Logistics and Land

Jeffrey D. Lent is a Partner at Torray Investment Partners and Portfolio Manager of the Torray Equity Income strategy. He also serves as Co-Portfolio Manager of the Torray Equity Income Fund (TORYX) and Torray Growth strategies. Mr. Lent began his investment career in 1987 with Kemper Mutual Funds in Chicago. Prior to joining Torray in 2010, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at Resolute Capital Management and a Vice President at Tucker Anthony Inc., where he founded the Corporate Services Group. He received a B.S. from the University of New Hampshire in 1987. Profile

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