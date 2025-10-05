Utility Valuations Are Stretched Following Data Center-Driven Rally

Travis Miller is a Senior Equity Analyst for Morningstar, covering energy and utilities. North American regulated utilities and independent power producers have been the main focus of his research for more than 17 years. Before joining Morningstar in 2007, Mr. Miller was a reporter for several Chicago-area newspapers, including the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Previously, Mr. Miller was director of the utilities equity research team at Morningstar. Mr. Miller holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, with concentrations in accounting and finance. Profile

Word count: 1,542

TWST: Let’s start with a view to the space and subsectors you focus on.

Mr. Miller: I’m a Senior Analyst at Morningstar covering U.S.