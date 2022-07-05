The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 5, 2022

Using Technical Analysis to Own the Right Sectors at the Right Time

Stockton, Katie
Katie Stockton, CMT, is Founder and Managing Partner of Fairlead Strategies, LLC, an independent research firm and investment advisor focused on technical analysis. She is the portfolio manager for the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK). Prior to forming Fairlead Strategies, she spent more than 20 years on Wall Street providing technical research and advice to institutional investors. Most recently, she was Chief Technical Strategist for BTIG and Chief Market Technician at MKM Partners. She also worked for technical strategy teams at Morgan Stanley and Wit Soundview. She was honored by The Technical Analyst, a U.K. based publication, including an award in 2022 for Best Cryptocurrency Research. She received a business degree from the University of Richmond and is a member of the business school’s Executive Advisory Council. Profile
Word count: 2,979

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Stockton: My firm, Fairlead Strategies, was founded in 2018. Originally, we started as an

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Navitas Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:NVTS)
Interview with the CEO: Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO)
Interview with the President and CEO: inTEST Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Unearthing Small-Cap Gems in Beaten-Down Tech Sector
Quality Companies Can Do Well Even in Challenging Markets
Using Technical Analysis to Own the Right Sectors at the Right Time
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Cars, Broadband, Industrial Uses Intensify Semiconductor Demand
Rising Interest Rates a Double-Edged Sword for BDCs
Rate Increases by Commercial Insurers Bolster Underwriting Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 