Uptick in M&A Among Tailwinds Boosting Biotech Sector

David Nierengarten, Ph.D., is Managing Director, Equity Research at Wedbush Securities. He has been a senior analyst covering small-mid cap biotech stocks with a heavy focus on oncology, rare disease and gene therapy. His prior experience in venture capital and operations at a private biotechnology company helps him succeed in analyzing both science and business models. In addition, Dr. Nierengarten has results in predicting Dendreon’s looming bankruptcy, and several M&A events involving NPS Pharmaceuticals and Anacor. Dr. Nierengarten received his B.S. in Biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Ph.D. in Molecular and Cell Biology from the University of California at Berkeley. Profile

Word count: 1,737

TWST: How did the last year play out for your coverage, and what do you see going forward? Are you optimistic?

Dr. Nierengarten: Yes, I am