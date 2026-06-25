Unum’s Risk Reduction Could Drive Multiple Expansion

Tracy Dolin-Benguigui is a Director and Senior Research Analyst covering both the life and non-life insurance sectors for Wolfe Research, LLC. Prior to Wolfe, Ms. Dolin-Benguigui worked at Barclays, where she was a Director and Head of Insurance Equity Research from 2020 to 2024. While at Barclays, she built a unique franchise based on highly differentiated content leveraging her capital structure expertise and industry background to provide critical insights into equity and credit markets. Before Barclays, she worked at S&P Global Ratings for over 15 years, where she held analytical responsibility and thought leadership for the Insurance Ratings department. Prior to that she was a broker for AON. Ms. Dolin-Benguigui graduated from Brandeis University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. Profile

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TWST: Could you please start with an introduction to your firm, your role, and tell us about the subsectors you follow?

Ms. Dolin-Benguigui: