Uncovering Compelling Opportunities in Oversold Consumer Stocks

Gustaf Little is a Senior Portfolio Manager for the Essential Value Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. He leads the team’s coverage in key industries within consumer, industrials, and utilities. He joined Allspring from its predecessor firm, Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM). Prior to this, Mr. Little served as a Senior Research Analyst for the team, where he was involved with equity research within the consumer, industrials, and utilities sectors as well as day-to-day portfolio management. Mr. Little began his investment industry career in 2006. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and economics from the Pamplin School of Business at the University of Portland. He is a member of CFA Society Portland and CFA Institute. Profile

TWST: Tell us a bit about Allspring Global’s Essential Value Equity team that you’re on and the strategies that you manage.

Mr. Little: