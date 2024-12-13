The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 13, 2024

UFO ETF Offers Diversification Across Global Space Industry

Chanin, Andrew
Andrew Chanin is Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM, sponsor of the Procure Space ETF (UFO). Mr. Chanin created PureFunds and had been a sponsor in the ETF market from 2012-2017. Mr. Chanin began his ETF career in 2007 working for the specialist firm Kellogg Group. Mr. Chanin quickly worked his way up from clerk to Lead Market Maker for global and international equity ETFs, helping the company transition from its core American Stock Exchange ETF specialist business to NYSE Arca ETF market making. In 2009, Mr. Chanin was recruited by Cohen Capital Group to build out the firm’s ETF trading capabilities. At Cohen Capital Group, Mr. Chanin held the title of Director of International Trading, where he made markets in a variety of ETFs across various asset classes while helping to develop multiple global and international equity/ETF trading strategies for the company’s prop trading division. Profile
Word count: 4,022

TWST: Please introduce the Procure Space ETF with some brief history, and tell us about your role there?

Mr. Chanin: UFO was launched in April

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Vislink Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
UFO ETF Offers Diversification Across Global Space Industry
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors
India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Uranium Sector Benefits from Strong Demand, Lower Supply
LEOs Disrupt GEOs in Rapidly Changing Satellite Industry
Lockheed Martin and Boeing on Short List of Defense Buys
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 