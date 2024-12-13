UFO ETF Offers Diversification Across Global Space Industry

Andrew Chanin is Co-Founder and CEO of ProcureAM, sponsor of the Procure Space ETF (UFO). Mr. Chanin created PureFunds and had been a sponsor in the ETF market from 2012-2017. Mr. Chanin began his ETF career in 2007 working for the specialist firm Kellogg Group. Mr. Chanin quickly worked his way up from clerk to Lead Market Maker for global and international equity ETFs, helping the company transition from its core American Stock Exchange ETF specialist business to NYSE Arca ETF market making. In 2009, Mr. Chanin was recruited by Cohen Capital Group to build out the firm’s ETF trading capabilities. At Cohen Capital Group, Mr. Chanin held the title of Director of International Trading, where he made markets in a variety of ETFs across various asset classes while helping to develop multiple global and international equity/ETF trading strategies for the company’s prop trading division. Profile

Word count: 4,022

TWST: Please introduce the Procure Space ETF with some brief history, and tell us about your role there?

Mr. Chanin: UFO was launched in April