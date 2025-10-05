U.S. Grid Growth Plans Fall Far Short of Rising Demand

Hugh Wynne is Co-Head of Utilities and Renewable Energy Research at SSR LLC. Prior to joining SSR, Mr. Wynne was Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Bernstein Research, where he was responsible for the regulated utility, independent power and renewable energy sectors. In that role, he was ranked nine times by Institutional Investor in its annual All-American Research Team poll. Before joining Bernstein, Mr. Wynne was Vice President of Finance at ABB Energy Ventures, the power project development subsidiary of ABB Asea Brown Boveri, where he was charged with making equity investments in and arranging non-recourse financing for major power generation and transmission projects globally. At ABB, Mr. Wynne participated in the privatization and 750 MW expansion of the TermoBarranquilla gas-fired power plant in Colombia, the construction of two 500 MW combined cycle gas turbine plants in Monterrey and Rosarito, Mexico, the construction of a 275 MW integrated gasification combined cycle power plant in Ancona, Italy, the privatization and 700 MW expansion of the Jorf Lasfar coal-fired power station in Morocco and the privatization of the South Australian transmission grid. Previously, Mr. Wynne was a Senior Vice President at Lehman Brothers’ Utilities and Project Finance Group. Mr. Wynne holds a B.A. degree from Harvard University, where he graduated magna cum laude and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, and a M.A. degree in Economics from Stanford University. Profile

Word count: 2,399

TWST: Please start with an introduction to your firm — tell us a little bit about it and your role.

Mr. Wynne: SSR is a boutique research