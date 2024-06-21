Two Emerging Medtech Powerhouses in the Spine Space

Jason Wittes is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Roth Capital Partners. He has over 20 years of health care investment experience on both the buy side and sell side. Prior to joining Roth, Mr. Wittes was the head of health care research at Loop Capital. Prior to that, he led public medical technology investment and business development for Fosun International. Mr. Wittes focuses on a wide range of medical technology and biotechnology companies with a focus on technology, product cycles, clinical data and real-world outcomes evaluation. His research has been recognized by a variety of industry polls, including The Wall Street Journal’s Best on the Street. Mr. Wittes has a B.S. in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon University and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Profile

Word count: 2,700

TWST: Could you please introduce the space and the subsectors you focus on?

Mr. Wittes: I cover a wide variety of medical technology companies