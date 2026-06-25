Travelers, Chubb Backed by Strong Capital and Prudent Underwriting

Kevin Heal is Managing Director, Fixed Income Strategist, Senior Financial Services Analyst & CCO at Argus Research. He serves on the Argus Investment Committee, providing insight on the fixed-income markets and interest rates and he provides equity coverage for financial institutions including insurance, exchanges, regional banks, data providers, asset managers, mortgage originators, and REITs. Mr. Heal also manages the day-to-day operations of ARG’s SEC registered investment adviser, Argus Investors’ Counsel. As CCO, he is responsible for ensuring that the firm is SEC compliant and adheres to all rules and regulations. He has over 35 years of experience with large investment banks, regional dealers, and consultants. Mr. Heal graduated from Northwestern University with a B.A. in Economics. Profile

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TWST: Please begin with a look at your firm, your current role and coverage?

Mr. Heal: Argus Research is an independent