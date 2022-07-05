The Wall Street Transcript
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 5, 2022

Time to Reconsider Asian Markets for Value and Cash Flow

Weidinger, Florian
Florian Weidinger has been the CEO of Santa Lucia Asset Management (SLAM), a Singapore-based investment firm since 2021. Previously, he was the founder of Hansabay in 2011, which merged its business with SLAM in 2021. Before that, Mr. Weidinger was a vice-president at Lehman Brothers where he last worked for the insolvency administration, after several years with the risk arbitrage, principal investing and investment banking divisions. He has held multiple board directorships across sectors. Mr. Weidinger holds a B.Sc. degree from City University of London, an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, and an M.S. degree in environment and resources from Stanford University’s School of Earth Sciences. Profile
TWST: Can you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Weidinger: Sure. We are headquartered and regulated in Singapore. We manage just over $900 million

