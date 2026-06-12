Three Midstream Energy Names That Check All the Boxes

John R. Cusick, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Miller/Howard Investments Inc. He focuses on midstream energy, including master limited partnerships (MLPs), utilities, and infrastructure companies. Before joining Miller/Howard in 2013, Mr. Cusick was a Senior Vice President and research analyst at Wunderlich Securities Inc. in New York, covering energy including partnerships focused on natural gas, liquids, and exploration and production. Prior to that, he spent more than a decade at Oppenheimer & Co., beginning his career as a junior analyst on the energy team covering major oil companies, refiners, and exploration and production companies, and then as a senior research analyst specializing in the midstream sector. Mr. Cusick earned his B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Temple University, and an MBA in Finance from Fordham University School of Business. Profile

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TWST: To start, tell us a bit about Miller/Howard in general, and your particular area of focus and the portfolios you manage.

Mr. Cusick: