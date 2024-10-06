Three Mid-Cap Names Using Their Balance Sheets to Create Value

Bryant VanCronkhite, CFA, CPA, is a managing director and senior portfolio manager for the Special Global Equity team at Allspring Global Investments. Earlier, he was a mutual fund accountant for Strong Capital Management. He is a CPA and received a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in accounting from the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater. Profile

Word count: 3,867

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. VanCronkhite: Sure. Allspring Global Investments was formerly known as Wells Fargo Asset