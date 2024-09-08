The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 8, 2024

Three Large-Cap Names with Strong Fundamental and ESG Stories

D’Amore, Samantha
Samantha D’Amore is a Portfolio Manager for Trillium Asset Management’s ESG Large Cap Core and ESG Global Equity strategies. Prior to joining Trillium, she held key investment roles at Jennison Associates, most recently as a Managing Director, where she generated and maintained investment ideas for multiple, long-only equity funds with $21 billion in assets across various sectors, styles, and geographies. Ms. D’Amore began her journey at Jennison as an equity research analyst on the PGIM Jennison Global Infrastructure Fund. Prior to Jennison, she worked as an investment analyst on a global alternative energy long/short equity hedge fund at Sound Energy Capital Management, and began her investment career as an Equity Research Analyst at Credit Suisse covering media and electric utilities. Ms. D’Amore currently serves on the board of Progress for Informatics and Energy Foundation. She earned a B.A. in physics from Harvard University. Profile
Word count: 2,329

TWST: For those who might not be familiar with the firm, let’s start with a brief introduction to Trillium, which I believe is one of, perhaps the, original SRI

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
Interview with the CEO: Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Value Manager Sees Opportunity When the Market Gets It Wrong
Renewables Space Hitting Positive Inflection Points
Responsible Bond Strategy Has Overweight in Renewables Sector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Lumber Producer West Fraser Is Top Pick in Building Products Sector
Analyst Names Four Favorite Basic Materials Stocks
Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 