Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel

Aldis, Ralph
Ralph Aldis, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at U.S. Global Investors. Mr. Aldis rejoined U.S. Global Investors as senior mining analyst in November 2001. He is responsible for analyzing gold and precious metals stocks in his role as Portfolio Manager. Mr. Aldis was named a U.S. Metals and Mining “TopGun” by Brendan Wood International in 2025 and has been branded with that title in prior years. In 2016 he and Frank Holmes were named Best Americas-Based Fund Manager by the Mining Journal. Previously, Mr. Aldis worked for Eisner Securities, where he was an investment analyst for its high net worth group and oversaw its mutual fund operations. Before joining Eisner Securities, Mr. Aldis worked for 10 years as director of research for U.S. Global Investors, where he applied quantitative skills towards stocks, portfolio tilting, cash optimization and performance attribution analysis. Mr. Aldis received a master’s degree in energy and mineral resources from the University of Texas at Austin in 1988 and a Bachelor of Science in geology from Stephen F. Austin University in 1981, graduating cum laude. He is a member of the CFA Society of San Antonio. Profile
Sawicka, Joanna
Joanna Sawicka is a Portfolio Manager at U.S. Global Investors. Ms. Sawicka joined U.S. Global Investors in 2007 as an investment reporting administrator and in 2015 was promoted to research analyst. In 2020 she was promoted to Portfolio Manager. Ms. Sawicka is responsible for managing the Global Luxury Goods Fund. Prior to joining U.S. Global Investors, she worked for Soros Fund Management in New York and JP Morgan in San Antonio. Ms. Sawicka holds a bachelor’s degree in finance with a specialization in investments from Baruch College, City University of New York. Profile
Word count: 4,020

TWST: We have a few different funds to talk about today, but before we dive into that, would you give our readers a brief introduction to U.S. Global Investors’ business

