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General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> May 14, 2026

Targeting Small Caps With 3%-Plus Yields and Rising Payouts

Kuby, Eric
Eric Kuby is Chief Investment Officer of North Star Investment Management Corp. Mr. Kuby has over 40 years of experience serving both individual and institutional clients. As chairman of the investment committee, Mr. Kuby is responsible for overseeing the firm’s various investment strategies. Mr. Kuby acts as Portfolio Manager for the North Star Dividend Fund, the North Star Micro Cap Fund, the North Star Small Cap Value Fund, the North Star Opportunity Fund, and the North Star Bond Fund. Mr. Kuby holds an MBA in finance as well as a B.A. in economics from The University of Chicago. Mr. Kuby and his family live in Lake Forest, Illinois. Profile
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TWST: Welcome back. Remind us about the North Star Dividend Fund in terms of what it focuses on, the size of companies, and its goals.

Mr.

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