Sustainable Strategy Tilts Towards Renewables, Reshoring and Health Care

Patrick McVeigh is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. Mr. McVeigh is widely recognized as a pioneer in bringing together traditional investment management with socially responsible investing. His more than 35 years of experience in the industry includes helping to found Reynders, McVeigh in 2005. Previously, Mr. McVeigh was one of the three original employees at Trillium Asset Management, one of the first investment management firms dedicated solely to ethical investing, where he led research efforts and served as editor of Investing for a Better World. He also wrote a series of groundbreaking studies conducted by the Social Investment Forum that tracked the growth of socially responsible investing and its implications in the investment markets. Prior to entering the investment field, Mr. McVeigh worked in community economic development. Mr. McVeigh is currently on the board of the Waltham YMCA and has previously been on the board of the Waltham Fields Community Farm. He received his B.A. from Santa Clara University and was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year of the West Coast Athletic Conference in 1978. Profile

TWST: Tell us about the genesis of Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management, the company you co-founded in 2005.

Mr. McVeigh: I’ve been working