The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 8, 2024

Sustainable Strategy Tilts Towards Renewables, Reshoring and Health Care

McVeigh, Patrick
Patrick McVeigh is the President and Chief Investment Officer of Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management, LLC. Mr. McVeigh is widely recognized as a pioneer in bringing together traditional investment management with socially responsible investing. His more than 35 years of experience in the industry includes helping to found Reynders, McVeigh in 2005. Previously, Mr. McVeigh was one of the three original employees at Trillium Asset Management, one of the first investment management firms dedicated solely to ethical investing, where he led research efforts and served as editor of Investing for a Better World. He also wrote a series of groundbreaking studies conducted by the Social Investment Forum that tracked the growth of socially responsible investing and its implications in the investment markets. Prior to entering the investment field, Mr. McVeigh worked in community economic development. Mr. McVeigh is currently on the board of the Waltham YMCA and has previously been on the board of the Waltham Fields Community Farm. He received his B.A. from Santa Clara University and was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year of the West Coast Athletic Conference in 1978. Profile
Word count: 3,611

TWST: Tell us about the genesis of Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management, the company you co-founded in 2005.

Mr. McVeigh: I’ve been working

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
Interview with the CEO: Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Value Manager Sees Opportunity When the Market Gets It Wrong
Renewables Space Hitting Positive Inflection Points
Responsible Bond Strategy Has Overweight in Renewables Sector
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Lumber Producer West Fraser Is Top Pick in Building Products Sector
Analyst Names Four Favorite Basic Materials Stocks
Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 