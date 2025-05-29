Subscription Model Increases Visibility in Engineering Software Space

Jay Vleeschhouwer is Managing Director - Software Research at Griffin Securities. Mr. Vleeschhouwer has over 40 years of research analyst experience in the technology sector, including software, computer hardware, and imaging technology; Mr. Vleeschhouwer was formerly a senior analyst at Merrill Lynch, Josephthal Lyon & Ross, Bear Stearns, and Cantor Fitzgerald. His work has been recognized on numerous occasions in the annual Institutional Investor and Greenwich Associates rankings of analysts. He has been invited to present at industry and corporate events on his perspectives of the software and imaging technology industries, and has made various media appearances (Bloomberg, CNBC, Fox Business). Mr. Vleeschhouwer received a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Profile

TWST: Could you please briefly introduce yourself, your firm and your coverage?

Mr. Vleeschhouwer: I’m with Griffin Securities. We are a