Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment

James Dorment, CFA, is Co-Head of Fundamental Research and a Portfolio Manager for the large-cap value strategies at Voya Investment Management. Prior to joining Voya, he was a Senior Research Analyst at Columbia Management. Previously, he worked at U.S. Trust analyzing and investing in a broad range of industries in both public and private equity markets. Mr. Dorment earned a B.A. in economics from Bates College and is a CFA charterholder. Profile

Word count: 2,670

TWST: By way of an introduction, what do you think is good for readers to know about Voya and your overall approach to investment management?

Mr.