Software, Biotech and Cybersecurity Most Attractive Sectors for 2025

Patrick Kennedy is Founding Partner at AllSource Investment Management. Previously, he was a Financial Adviser, Portfolio Manager and Alternative Investments Director at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. In addition, he worked at Cigna and Travelers. He received an M.S. degree in banking and financial services management from Boston University. Profile

Word count: 4,788

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Kennedy: AllSource is a firm that focuses on high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families, and