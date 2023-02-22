The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 22, 2023

SMID-Cap Fund Integrates Quantitative and Fundamental Approaches

Corris, David
David Corris, CFA, is a co-portfolio manager and co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committees of the Integrated U.S. Small-Mid Cap Core Equity, Integrated U.S. Value Equity, Integrated U.S. Large Cap Growth Equity, U.S. Low Volatility Equity, and Integrated Global Equity strategies in T. Rowe Price’s Global Equity Division. In addition, he is a member of the Investment Advisory Committees of the U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity and U.S. Large-Cap Equity Income strategies. Mr. Corris is also a vice president of  T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. Mr. Corris’s investment experience began in 2003, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2021, beginning in the Quantitative Equity team (since named the Integrated Equity team) of the firm’s Global Equity Division. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price, Mr. Corris was employed by Bank of Montreal Global Asset Management, where he was the head of the hybrid quant and fundamental platform and was responsible for launching and managing numerous products and client solutions. Mr. Corris also was employed by Northern Trust, where he developed investment products, led research, and was a senior portfolio manager on the Global Equity Strategy. Mr. Corris earned a B.S. in mathematics and quantitative economics from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Mr. Corris also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. In addition, he is a member of the Chicago Quantitative Alliance. Profile
Word count: 2,370

TWST: Let’s begin with an introduction to your role at T. Rowe Price and an overview of the funds you manage.

Mr. Corris: I’m a portfolio

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Co-CEOs: Opal Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)
Interview with the CEO: Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)
Interview with the President and CEO: Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
SMID-Cap Fund Integrates Quantitative and Fundamental Approaches
China Focuses on Economic Reboot Post Pandemic Restrictions
Bank Fund to Provide Capital to Disadvantaged Communities
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Smaller E&Ps Will Generate Higher Free Cash Flow
In Volatile Oil & Gas Sector, Larger Players Are Safer Bets
Under-Covered Small Energy Companies Offer Big Values
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2023
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 