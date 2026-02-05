Small Caps Set Up for Outperformance as Earnings Growth Accelerates

Jeffrey A. Harrison, CFA, is a Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Granahan Investment Management. He oversees GIM’s Microcap Growth strategy and is a portfolio manager/analyst for the multi-managed portfolios. Mr. Harrison came to GIM in 2015. Prior to joining GIM, he spent 18 years specializing in small-cap equities, including 11 years as a portfolio manager on a diversified small-cap growth equity fund with Wells Capital Management and its predecessor companies in Richmond, Va. He has extensive fundamental research experience across industries, with specific expertise in the health care and financial services sectors. Mr. Harrison received his MBA in finance from the College of William & Mary, and his B.A. from Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of the CFA Institute. Profile

Word count: 3,467

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to Granahan. What would be helpful for readers to know about the business and your overall approach to investment