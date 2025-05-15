Small Cap Value Strategy Seeks Defensive Characteristics Backed by Catalysts

Yolanda Foreman is the President at Phocas Financial Corporation. Prior to joining the firm, Ms. Foreman was the Founder and CEO of Morningside Asset Management, an Atlanta-based investment firm. Prior to founding Morningside, she was Co-CEO at Gray & Company Global Investment Solutions, where she served on the executive and investment committees to provide portfolio and operational oversight. Previously, Ms. Foreman served as Chief Administrative/Compliance Officer for United Investment Managers; Vice President Marketing/Client Services for The Kenwood Group; analyst for Edward Jones; and investment representative for OLDE Stockbrokers. Ms. Foreman is the Vice President of the National Association of Securities Professionals – Atlanta Chapter. She is also a Troop Leader for the Girls Scouts of Greater Atlanta. Ms. Foreman holds a B.S. in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University of Missouri. Profile Justin Wallace, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Phocas Financial Corporation. Bringing over two decades of financial services experience to bear, he focuses his efforts on the consumer and industrial economic sectors. He commenced his investment industry career at AXA Advisors, before joining Trugent Capital, a hedge fund focused on public equities. At Trugent Capital, Mr. Wallace was responsible for conducting primary research, proprietary modeling, and general equity analysis to recommend and follow paired trades as an analyst. He was also responsible for trade execution using a variety of trading systems and platforms. Mr. Wallace graduated from Texas Christian University, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degrees in marketing and entrepreneurial management and is a CFA charter holder. Profile

Word count: 2,254

TWST: For our readers, let’s start with some introductory information about Phocas Financial, an overview of the firm’s history and what the business looks like