Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets

Evan D. Fox, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager for Pzena Investment Management’s Small Cap Focused Value, SMID, Global Small Cap Focused, Mid Cap and Mid Cap Focused Value strategies. Mr. Fox became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena, he was a teaching assistant for the Wharton School Finance Department, a summer analyst at Lazard, and a summer researcher at Lucent Technologies. Mr. Fox graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A.S. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile

Word count: 3,471

TWST: Let’s start with a brief introduction to Pzena, your overall business and capabilities. In particular, have you always been focused on value equities like you are