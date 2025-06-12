The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 12, 2025

Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets

Fox, Evan D.
Evan D. Fox, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager for Pzena Investment Management’s Small Cap Focused Value, SMID, Global Small Cap Focused, Mid Cap and Mid Cap Focused Value strategies. Mr. Fox became a member of the firm in 2007. Prior to joining Pzena, he was a teaching assistant for the Wharton School Finance Department, a summer analyst at Lazard, and a summer researcher at Lucent Technologies. Mr. Fox graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a B.A.S. from the University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Profile
Word count: 3,471

TWST: Let’s start with a brief introduction to Pzena, your overall business and capabilities. In particular, have you always been focused on value equities like you are

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Silvaco Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman and CEO: Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)
Interview with the President and CEO: InTest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
AI Growth Fuels Demand for Specialized Networking and Power Chips
Salesforce Is Top Pick for 2025 on Strength of AI Initiatives
Subscription Model Increases Visibility in Engineering Software Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 