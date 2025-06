Semiconductors and Chemicals Prices Reflect Recession Risk, Offer Value

Jeffrey P. Muhlenkamp, CFA, is the Portfolio Manager at Muhlenkamp & Company, Inc. He has been active in professional investment management since 2008. Mr. Muhlenkamp is a graduate of both the United States Military Academy and Chapman University. Profile

TWST: Tell us a bit about your namesake firm as an introduction to readers.

Mr. Muhlenkamp: Muhlenkamp & Company was founded by my father