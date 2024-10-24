Seeking Stability and Growth in Volatile Emerging Markets

Rohit Khuller, CFA, is Vice President - Investment Management and Partner at Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Mr. Khuller is a McGill University graduate (MBA) with a bachelor’s in engineering from Delhi College (B. Eng). A CFA charterholder, he has also completed the Harvard Business School General Management Program (GMP). Prior to joining Letko Brosseau in 1998, he held a senior sales engineering position at Carrier Aircon Ltd., after completing internships with major companies such as Suzuki India, Indian Airlines and Bank of America. Mr. Khuller’s career in various industries such as automotive, aerospace and banking in several countries has enabled him to deepen his knowledge in different fields. After 25 years with Letko Brosseau, in addition to his role as Portfolio Manager, he is now Vice President, Investment Management and member of the Investment Council, overseeing portfolio strategy and risk management for all the company’s assets, and is responsible for the firm’s emerging markets equity investments. Profile

Word count: 2,879

TWST: Could you tell us about the firm and your role there?

Mr. Khuller: I’m the Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Letko Brosseau in