The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> October 6, 2024

Risk Minimization Is Key to Small and Microcap Investing

Deysher, John E.
John E. Deysher, CFA, is President of Bertolet Capital LLC, adviser to the Pinnacle Value Fund. He is responsible for the fund’s daily investment activities and has more than 40 years of investment management experience. From 1990 until 2002, Mr. Deysher was a Portfolio Manager, Senior Analyst with Royce & Associates, an investment firm specializing in the securities of small cap companies and adviser to the Pennsylvania Mutual Fund. Mr. Deysher began his investment career with Kidder Peabody in 1983, where he managed equity and fixed income portfolios for individuals and small institutions. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the Pennsylvania State University, and master’s degrees from both Indiana University, Bloomington (Business) and the University of California, Berkeley (Engineering). He is a CFA charterholder, and lives and works in New York City. Profile
Word count: 2,486

TWST: Please introduce your fund. And in comparison to the overall market, how has the fund performed of late?

Mr. Deysher: The Pinnacle Value

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)
Interview with the CEO: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)
Interview with the CEO: Accsys Technologies PLC (OTCMKTS:ACSYF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Three Mid-Cap Names Using Their Balance Sheets to Create Value
Look Beyond Traditional Emerging Markets for More Diversification, Less Risk
Identifying Beneficiaries of the AI Ecosystem — From Data Center to End User
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Deckers, Skechers, Boot Barn Are Top Footwear Stock Picks
Consumer Internet Analyst Talks Tech, Retail and Politics
Buy Troubled Apparel Companies While Valuations Are Low
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 