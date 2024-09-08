Responsible Bond Strategy Has Overweight in Renewables Sector

Brian S. Ellis, CFA, is a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley Investment Management and a Portfolio Manager on the Broad Markets Fixed Income team. He is responsible for buy and sell decisions, portfolio construction, and risk management for the firm’s Broad Markets strategies, including Calvert Research and Management Multi-Sector strategies. He joined Calvert Research and Management’s predecessor organization Calvert Investment Management in 2009. Eaton Vance acquired Calvert Investment Management in 2016. Morgan Stanley acquired Eaton Vance in March 2021. Mr. Ellis began his career in the investment management industry in 2006. He was previously affiliated with Legg Mason Capital Management (now ClearBridge Investments). Mr. Ellis earned a B.S. in finance from Salisbury University. He is a CFA charterholder, an FSA Credential holder, and a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Boston. Profile

TWST: You joined Morgan Stanley with the Calvert platform and your Calvert colleagues a few years ago, but Calvert has a 40-plus-year history in responsible investing.