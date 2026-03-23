The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> March 23, 2026

Real Estate Tech Analysis: Why JLL, Zillow, Compass, and The Real Brokerage Are at a 2026 Strategic Crossroads

Key Takeaway: Stephen Sheldon of William Blair indicates that while residential real estate remains at a transactional bottom, commercial firms like JLL and CBRE have evolved into high-quality, resilient businesses with 50% to 70% recurring profits. He highlights a major pending pickup in capital markets and identifies JLL, FirstService ($FSV), and The Real Brokerage ($REAX) as top picks. While AI poses disruption risks to residential listing distribution for players like Zillow, Sheldon notes that proprietary data keeps commercial brokers essential and that data center growth provides a natural hedge against AI-driven office space reductions. Profile
Sheldon, Stephen
Stephen Sheldon, CFA, CPA, is a Partner with William Blair & Co., which he joined in September 2011. Mr. Sheldon is a technology Research Analyst focused on the real estate, education, and restaurant/hospitality verticals. In 2018, Institutional Investor named him a Rising Star for the All-America Research Team. Before 2018, Mr. Sheldon spent more than six years as an associate covering companies in the HR technology, information services, and staffing industries. He graduated with a B.S. in accounting and business administration from the University of Kansas and a master’s degree in professional accounting from the University of Texas. Profile
TWST: Let’s start with an overview of your coverage universe. What is helpful for readers to know about your research, and specifically in the real estate technology
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
CSWC CEO: Why Capital Southwest Trades at a 34% Premium While 29 BDC Competitors Cut Dividends
Interview with the CEO: Niagen Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE)
Interview with the CEO: Vaxart Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXRT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Insurance Companies Provide Ballast in Tough Markets
Nintendo (NTDOY) 35% Upside: Why a $15B Cash Balance Protects Margins from Volatile Memory Pricing
Building an Active Bond ETF Strategy Around Volatility and Risk Control
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Real Estate Tech Analysis: Why JLL, Zillow, Compass, and The Real Brokerage Are at a 2026 Strategic Crossroads
Oppenheimer Analyst on BDC Outlook: Why ARCC, GBDC, and OBDC are Pricing in Recession-Level Losses
Argenx Builds Momentum on Strong Execution and Expanding Indications
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 