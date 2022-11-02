Real Asset Investors Like Energy for Best Returns at Lowest Risk

Stephen Bonnyman, CFA, is Co-Head, Equity Research and Portfolio Manager of AGF’s Global Real Asset portfolios. Working closely with the AGF research teams, Mr. Bonnyman focuses on identifying companies with advantaged business models, solid balance sheets, favorable cost structures, attractive valuations or unrecognized growth. Mr. Bonnyman is a member of the AGF Asset Allocation Committee (AAC), which is comprised of senior portfolio managers who are responsible for various regions and asset classes. The AAC meets regularly to discuss, analyze and assess the macro-economic environment and capital markets in order to determine optimal asset allocation recommendations. He joined AGF in 2013 with more than 20 years of buy- and sell-side experience covering the global materials industry, including five years of institutional money management. Prior to joining AGF, Mr. Bonnyman was Managing Director and Mining Analyst at a major financial institution, responsible for global company research coverage and equity market analysis. Prior to that, he was an analyst and portfolio manager at two leading asset management firms. Mr. Bonnyman has a B.Sc. in Geology from McMaster University and an MBA from Dalhousie University. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile

TWST: Please start with an introduction to the fund you manage, its composition and your objectives?

Mr. Bonnyman: Sure, the AGF Global Real