Bank Earnings Should Rebound Next Year, But Need Catalyst

Christopher McGratty, CFA, joined Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in 2004 and was named Head of U.S. Bank Research in 2020. Previously he led the firm’s SMID-cap bank research team. Earlier in his career, he worked as a Financial Controller at Morgan Stanley from 2002 to 2004. Mr. McGratty is regularly quoted in industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, American Banker, Barron’s and The New York Times, and is often featured as a recurring guest on CNBC and Bloomberg TV. He received his B.S. degree from Villanova University in 2002, and holds a Chartered Financial Analyst designation as well. Profile

Word count: 1,298

TWST: Let’s start with an overview of the company’s overall bank research efforts and your particular coverage focus, which I believe is with the mid-cap