Interview with the CFO: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Mimi Carsley is Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. She joined the company in 2022 and has more than 30 years of financial industry experience. Prior to Jack Henry, Ms. Carsley worked for Blucora, a provider of data and technology-driven solutions that empower people to improve their financial wellness. She served as Interim CFO for Blucora, as well as treasurer and SVP. Prior to Blucora, Ms. Carsley served as treasurer, EVP of corporate development for LPL Financial, the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer, and CFO and COO at Bluewater Global, Ltd., a private equity investment company and business consulting firm. Ms. Carsley also spent 10 years with Microsoft in a number of financial roles, including corporate development and as a divisional CFO. Profile

Word count: 3,980

TWST: Could you please start with a brief overview of the company, including highlighting major milestones.

Ms. Carsley: Sure. So, Jack Henry