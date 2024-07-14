The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> Analyst Interviews >> July 14, 2024

Fintechs Are Driving More Value for Consumers and Merchants

Cantwell, Jeff
Jeff Cantwell, CFA, is a Senior Equity Analyst at Seaport Research Partners covering Fintech. He joined the firm in 2023. Earlier, he led Payments, Processors and IT Services Equity Research at Wells Fargo, where he served as Managing Director; prior to that he led Fintech Equity Research at Guggenheim Securities, where he also served as Managing Director. Mr. Cantwell received a B.A. degree from Amherst College in 2004. In 2011, he received an MBA from The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He is also a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,150

TWST: Please give our readers an overview of your coverage universe and anything you would note that differentiates your research from others.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)
Interview with the CFO: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Three Companies That Are Better, Safer and Cheaper
Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Strategy Screens for Low Volatility First
Mid Cap Manager Looks to Large Caps to Discover Emerging Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bank Earnings Should Rebound Next Year, But Need Catalyst
Fintechs Are Driving More Value for Consumers and Merchants
Visa and Mastercard Offer Investors Safety, Quality and Pricing Power
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 