Buying Businesses That Can Compound at a Mid-Teens Rate

Ira Rothberg, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager and Managing Member of Broad Run Investment Management, which was founded in 2012 and serves as the subadviser to the Hennessy Focus Fund. Between 2009 and 2012, Mr. Rothberg worked for FBR Funds as the Co-Portfolio Manager of the FBR Focus Fund (the Predecessor to the Hennessy Focus Fund). Prior to working for FBR, he served as Research Analyst at Akre Capital Management, the subadviser to the FBR Focus Fund until 2009. Prior to joining Akre in 2004, Mr. Rothberg was an investment analyst with Ramsey Asset Management. Mr. Rothberg received a B.S. in Finance and Accounting and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Maryland, and he is a CFA charterholder and member of the CFA Society of Washington, D.C. Profile

Word count: 3,500

TWST: You’ve spoken with The Wall Street Transcript before as a portfolio manager with Broad Run Investment Management. But you’re also a co-portfolio manager of the