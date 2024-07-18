The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 18, 2024

Banks Offer Attractive Risk/Reward at Current Valuations

Cummings, Fred
Fred Cummings is the President and Founder of Elizabeth Park Capital Management. He serves as Portfolio Manager for the privately held, alternative asset management firm focused on long/short equity, event-driven, and customized investment opportunities in the banking sector. Prior to founding Elizabeth Park Capital Management, Mr. Cummings had a 17-year career as a senior analyst with KeyBanc Capital Markets and as a senior fund analyst with FSI Group, a financial services hedge fund. He received a B.A. degree in economics from Oberlin College. He is a member of the board with Blue Owl Real Estate Net Lease Trust, and Nirvana Analytics. He sits on the investment committee for the Western Reserve Academy, the Btech Consortium Fund and the Mission Driven Bank Fund. Profile
Word count: 2,520

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Cummings: Elizabeth Park was started in 2008, and we have three strategies and we have a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)
Interview with the CFO: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buy Quality and Wait for the Value to Surface
Banks Offer Attractive Risk/Reward at Current Valuations
Confluent Lets Users Pair AI with Real-Time Data Access
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bank Earnings Should Rebound Next Year, But Need Catalyst
Fintechs Are Driving More Value for Consumers and Merchants
Visa and Mastercard Offer Investors Safety, Quality and Pricing Power
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 