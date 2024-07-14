Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

John R. Buran is President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Financial Corp. He is also a Director of the Company and the Bank. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company and the Bank. Before that, he was Executive Vice President of the New York Metro Division of Fleet Bank and Vice President New York Investment Sales at Citibank. He is a former Chairman of the Board and current director of the New York Bankers Association. John is former Chairman of the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, a position he held from 2018-2023. He is a former Director of the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority where he served for eight years.

Word count: 2,179

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Buran: Sure. We’re an $8.8 billion bank operating out of the New York metropolitan area. We have