Interview with the CEO: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)

Kent Landvatter is Chief Executive Officer of Finwise Bancorp. Mr. Landvatter joined FinWise and its wholly owned Utah state-chartered banking subsidiary FinWise Bank in September 2010 as the President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Landvatter has over 40 years of financial services and banking experience, including experience with distressed banks and serving as the president of two de novo banks, Comenity Capital Bank and Goldman Sachs Bank, USA. Mr. Landvatter received his bachelor of science and his MBA from University of Utah. Profile

Word count: 3,692

TWST: Can you please share a brief history of FinWise Bank and how the mission has evolved over the years?

Mr. Landvatter: The bank was