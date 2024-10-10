Profitability Strategy Pays Off for Bank IT Company Q2 Holdings

Mason D. King, CFA, is a Principal, Vice President, Director of Public Equity Investment Strategies, and Portfolio Manager at Luther King Capital Management. He joined the firm in 2004. Earlier, he was an equity analyst at Hester Capital Management and a private equity investment analyst at Pacesetter Capital Group and Crates Thompson Capital. He received a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin. He also completed the TCU Ranch Management Program. Profile

Word count: 3,035

TWST: Can you tell me about the firm?

Mr. King: Sure. Luther King Capital Management is an Investment Company Act of 1940 firm that was