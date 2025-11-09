The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> Analyst Interviews >> November 9, 2025

Pressured Consumers Still Splurge on Flavor and Convenience

Rattigan, Connor
Connor Rattigan, CFA, is a Senior Equity Research Analyst and Vice President at Consumer Edge Research, specializing in food and beverage companies. Rattigan began his career at Liberty Mutual Insurance in 2018, focusing on strategy and analytics before joining Consumer Edge. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Boston College. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 1,897

TWST: Welcome. Tell us about your background as an analyst and your coverage at Consumer Edge.

Mr. Rattigan: I’ve been with Consumer Edge

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Snail Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Limoneira Co. (NASDAQ:LMNR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Global Strategy Targets Broad Exposure While Limiting Top-Down Risks
Fixed-Income Strategist Sees Opportunity in a Soft Stagflation Economy
Small Cap Value Manager Likes Homebuilders, Furniture, and Trucking
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Structural Shifts Underpin a Bullish Outlook for U.S. Airlines
Wynn, Churchill Downs, and IMAX to Benefit from Experiential Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 