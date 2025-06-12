Power of Dividends Underlays Concentrated Large-Cap Value Strategy

William T. Fitzpatrick, CFA, is a Managing Director of Logan Capital Management and has 25 years of investment management experience. He is a Portfolio Manager for the Logan Concentrated Value (LCV), Logan Value (LV), and Logan International Dividend ADR equity products. Mr. Fitzpatrick was formerly a Director and Senior Global Equity Analyst at Manulife Asset Management, and held similar positions at predecessor firms Optique Capital and Johnson Asset Management. He has an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a B.S. in Business Administration from Villanova University. Mr. Fitzpatrick previously served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of CFA Society Chicago. Profile

Word count: 2,205

TWST: For the benefit of readers, let’s start with some introductory information about Logan Capital Management overall, and in particular the value team that you’re a